The Beach Boys, 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow 2: The Studio Sessions

The Beach Boys, 1967 – Live Sunshine

Two Beach Boys rarities compilations issued today capture the group’s incredibly prolific 1967, continuing the deep dive that began with this past summer’s expansive Sunshine Tomorrow set. Sunshine Tomorrow 2 is a 29-track

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Kendrick Lamar, Jim James, More Editors’ Picks

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone