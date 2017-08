Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins

The alt-pop outfit “greets a new world, pop and otherwise,” writes Will Hermes, on its first album since 2012. “On ‘Glass Hillside,’ nylon-string embroidery melts into gilded choirs, with oddball melodies recalling Brit proggers Soft Machine. Elsewhere, simple cybernetic beats and synths dominate.”

