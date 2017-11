Once again, we talked to 10 of the hottest artists who are climbing the charts, breaking the Internet or just dominating our office stereos. This month: Rising rapper YBN Nahmir, eight-member pop collective Superorganism, nostalgic house producer DJ Seinfeld and

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: 10 New Artists You Need to Know: November 2017

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone