By Lauren Blair

What began as a drunken argument between co-workers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Craig ended in death for one man and arrest on suspicion of manslaughter for another.

Witnesses report that it was a single punch that knocked out Raymond Terrill, according to the arrest affidavit for Justin Blodgett, the man who allegedly threw the punch.

As Terrill lay unconscious in the alleyway intersection behind Trav-O-Tel Motel shortly after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, his co-workers tried …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today