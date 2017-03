By Tom Ross

When the greater sandhill cranes returned to the Yampa Valley earlier this month in the midst of their northern migration, there was a sizable flock that hadn’t forgotten Robert Bruchez’s grain field on Routt County Road 70. It’s not far from the north bank of the Yampa River east of Hayden and has a secure food source.

Nancy Merrill, of the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, confirmed that the cranes are abundant this spring on the

Via:: Steamboat Today