By Teresa Ristow

Zofia Xinghao Stroman doesn’t remember the place where she was born or the social welfare center where she spent the first 22 months of her life.

She was too young to remember the Chinese social workers who cared for her during an era when Chinese population control measures led to people leaving female babies or second children in high traffic areas to be brought to orphanages.

What the Steamboat Springs Middle School student does remember is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today