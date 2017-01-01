Scott Franz’s top stories from 2016

City Council plagued by controversies

The Steamboat Springs City Council hired a new city manager, advanced police station plans and spent many hours discussing the future of Howelsen Hill this year. But it was the council’s decision to call “dibs” on free Strings concert tickets and summer concert VIP lanyards that appeared to draw the strongest reaction from the community. Councilman Scott Ford even labeled the decision as “boneheaded.” After being …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today