By Matt Stensland

The adult season pass at the Steamboat Ski Area will cost $50 more for the 2017-18 season, but it includes unlimited skiing at Winter Park.

Adults will pay $1,149 for a pass if it is purchased by May 31. Passes go on sale March 15.

New this year, the ski area is offering a payment plan.

With a $49 down payment, people can make monthly payments through November until the pass is paid off.

“This winter is still in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today