By Scott Franz

The city of Steamboat Springs will get a big chunk of change from a major renovation project scheduled to begin next month at Sheraton Steamboat Resort.

The Sheraton, which is converting a majority of its remaining hotel rooms into timeshares, recently pulled a building permit valued at $29 million for the remodel of its west tower.

As a result, the city will rake in $1 million in building use and excise taxes from the project.

Via:: Steamboat Today