By Joel Reichenberger

By Soroco High School girls basketball coach David Bruner’s estimation, there are six legitimately strong teams in this year’s Class 2A Western Slope League, including his Rams.

That means as the squad heads into the meat of the league schedule, there’s not much room for error.

He saw plenty of error in the first half Friday, as the Rams played host to De Beque, but Soroco closed the game with a powerful statement, winning 79-22. The team …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today