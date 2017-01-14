By Joel Reichenberger

Things didn’t start great, but they certainly ended that way Saturday for the Steamboat Springs High School hockey team.

The Sailors trailed playing at home against Liberty after one quarter, but recovered with an onslaught of goals in the second and third periods, including two spectacular, short-handed goals that underscored the team’s big day.

Steamboat beat Liberty, 10-2.

“We came back and had a few good bounces go our way and were able to score,” coach Ernie Thiel …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today