Three current district employees are interested in becoming the next superintendent of the South Routt School District.
Board of Education President Jules Palyo said Wednesday that the board approved three finalists, including South Routt Elementary Principal Randy Foster, Soroco Middle/High School Principal George Purnell and district assessment coordinator Rim Watson.
What: Community forum to meet superintendent finalists
When: 6 p.m. Monday, March 13
Where: District office, 305 S. Grant St., Oak Creek
Palyo …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement