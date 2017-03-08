By Teresa Ristow

Three current district employees are interested in becoming the next superintendent of the South Routt School District.

Board of Education President Jules Palyo said Wednesday that the board approved three finalists, including South Routt Elementary Principal Randy Foster, Soroco Middle/High School Principal George Purnell and district assessment coordinator Rim Watson.

What: Community forum to meet superintendent finalists

When: 6 p.m. Monday, March 13

Where: District office, 305 S. Grant St., Oak Creek

Via:: Steamboat Today