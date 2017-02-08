By Scott Franz

Tony Connell’s seat on the Steamboat Springs City Council is now one of the hottest tickets in town.

Sarah Braat: Massage therapist, former owner of Karma Bar and Lounge

Paul Hebert: Engineering/management consultant, retired international civil servant

Matthew Helm: Teacher at Steamboat Springs Middle School, former Routt County Sheriff’s deputy

Richard Levy: Massage therapist, former U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger

Timothy Lormand: Public relations expert, self-employed advertiser

Eric Meyer: Routt County Riders, licensed civil …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today