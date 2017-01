If city and county elected officials needed a push to take a fresh look at the area’s growing housing problem, County Commissioner Cari Hermacinski delivered that push — or maybe it was more of a shove — during a Jan. 17 meeting of the Routt County Board of Commissioners.

The recent disagreement between city and county officials about the proposed Fox Grove subdivision is emblematic of the larger housing problem

<inline type="text" title="Our …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today