By Tom Ross

Ample runoff? Dammed if we know

The amount of water currently stored in two critical reservoirs on the upper Yampa River south of Steamboat Springs appears better than average, but water managers here aren’t taking anything for granted.

When Denver-based federal Snow Survey Supervisor Brian Domonkos, of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, released his March 1 water forecast, he noted that the water in the snowpack of the Yampa Basin was 115 percent of …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today