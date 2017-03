By Alex Handloff

Everything seems more important when it’s far away, be it Botswana or Borneo. But don’t forget what lies close to home, which brings me to the following adventure in our neck of the woods.

For six months this past year, I worked as an adventure travel guide for French speakers, s’il vous plaît. With cappuccinos in hand (OK, cowboy coffee), we visited a dozen national parks in the western U.S., as well as state and tribal …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today