By Bryna Sisk

My friend Dr. Eric Meyer once said, “I never pack anything I can’t run through an airport with.” That’s solid advice. But it won’t serve you when your gear is in Sydney, Australia, and your body is in Queenstown, New Zealand, departing for a five-day trek on the famous Milford Track.

Since Donald Sutherland discovered Sutherland Falls (the world’s fifth highest) in 1880 and Quintin Mackinnon pioneered the route in 1888, the Milford Track takes …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today