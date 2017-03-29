By Eugene Buchanan

Michael Martin: From Cham to Japan



As an associate professor for Colorado Mountain College’s Ski and Snowboard Business department in Steamboat Springs, Michael Martin juggles time in the classroom with time in the white room. Last year, that balancing act brought him on a 20-day ski trip traipsing the globe from Chamonix to Japan.

A filmmaker on the side, shooting promotional material for such clients as Nordica, Martin made his second trip to Chamonix last January, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today