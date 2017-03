By John F. Russell

The draw of one of the world’s most notorious off-road adventures has been pulling local motorcycle racer Hank Salyer to the desert arroyos of Baja, California, for years.

“Right up until the second I sit on the bike, there is a lot of anxiety,” Salyer says of taking part in last year’s 830-mile SCORE Baja 1000. “It’s like I’ve never ridden a motorcycle or been in a race before. But once I pull out onto the …read more

