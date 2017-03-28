By Eugene Buchanan

Sea kayaking through the remnants of a lost civilization was sobering and scintillating for Hugh Newton last summer. On a seven-day trip through British Columbia’s Gwaii Haanas National Park along the east coast of Moresby Island, every stroke took them father back in time to when the Haida people flourished.

“It made you realize how well established that civilization was,” Newton says. “The park service is trying to preserve what’s left of their culture, but there’s …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today