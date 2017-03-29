By Jennie Lay

Stare into the eyes of a wild polar bear. It’s awe-inspiring. Also, it’s eerie — as if you’re gazing at the Ghost of Arctic Future.

Traversing the windswept tundra, it’s mid-November, and I’m marking Earth’s hottest year on record with a visit to see Ursus maritimus, the King of the Arctic — a threatened species whose survival depends upon an annual freeze-up. NASA and NOAA have declared 2016’s planetary surface temperature the warmest since modern …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today