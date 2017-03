By John Peretz

In a town full of Olympians and super athletes, I have a confession to make — I’m not one of them. But I’ve been fortunate enough to have summited all 58 of our beautiful Colorado 14ers and have bagged over 100 in all.

The beginnings

It started on a quick getaway weekend eight years ago when I thought I’d hike Quandary, 10 minutes out of Breckenridge. I looked at the route and did some quick calculations: If …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today