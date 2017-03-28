By Scott Franz

Susan Petersen’s cousin and travel agent Felicia Ingwers is on a roll. First, it was the trek she organized through Iceland on horses. The latest excursion she booked took Petersen, her cousin and two other Steamboat women on a five-day horseback riding adventure through Peru.

Petersen, Jill Boyd and Kristen Hager traversed mountain passes with “enormous and mystical snow-capped peaks,” exploring more than 15 different ecosystems while staying at lodges sitting higher than the summit …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today