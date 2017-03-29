By Matt Stensland

Few people get to climb with the likes of Nepalese mountaineer Tashi Sherpa.

Last year alone the part-time Steamboat resident added his 10th Mount Everest summit to his climbing dossier and knocked off the coveted West Rib and West Buttress routes on North America’s Denali (as well as an attempt on its famed Cassin Ridge).

“He’s intense,” says Steamboat climber Matt Tredway, who climbed Tibet’s Cho Oyu with Tashi. “He’s strong as hell and super focused.”

Tashi spent …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today