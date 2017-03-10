By Scott Franz

A Steamboat Springs City Councilman’s recent pitch for cheaper downtown parking solutions across the Yampa River is being met on social media with calls for bigger, bolder, more expensive solutions.

Eighth Street Steakhouse General Manager Joel Mccomiskey posted that he thinks a centralized parking structure is “the only solution.”

Some were also skeptical that improvements to a satellite parking lot would spur people to park further away.

A downtown parking garage has generally been the most popular

