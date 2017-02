By Scott Franz

The “for lease” signs on the windows of All That in downtown Steamboat Springs are not signs the 40-year-old business is closing anytime soon.

“We are not going anywhere, we are here for you,” manager Kim Bates said Tuesday.

The business still has a year and a half left on its lease, and the goal is to find a new location.

Store owner Kim Haggarty said Wednesday she thinks she has one of the highest commercial rental rates …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today