By Steamboat Today

Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club has selected Bob Dapper as the company’s new director of development and marketing.

Dapper, who will join the team in May, has spent more than 35 years in the resort industry and 46 years in Routt County, which he’ll put to use as he works to further the development, marketing and overall operations of the ranch, a 1,200-acre land preservation community five minutes south of Steamboat Springs.

Dapper …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today