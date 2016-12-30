By Joel Reichenberger

Steve Hoots said it’s the idea of giving back that drives him while working with the local town ski racing circuit, even when the list of tasks becomes long and the hours run late.

Now, the circuit itself is about giving back.

The Steamboat Town League Alpine Telemark Snowboard Series has gone through several changes in recent seasons. First, it ditched the name “Town Challenge” to promote a less competitive atmosphere. Now, it’s taking several of the …read more

