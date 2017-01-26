By Teresa Ristow

Steamboat Springs’ animal-assisted therapy organization Heeling Friends is seeking new person-and-pet duos to provide therapy in a variety of settings in Routt County.

Most teams either visit patients at Yampa Valley Medical Center or read with elementary students at Steamboat Springs schools as part of Heeling Friends’ READ program.

What: Information night to learn about Heeling Friends

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7

Where: Strawberry Park Elementary, 39620 Amethyst Drive

The organization also …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today