A third Steamboat Springs seasonal worker faces felony charges related to thousands of dollars having been stolen from a man through fraud.

Chandra B. Pretap, 25, from India, was arrested Monday on suspicion of theft and identity theft.

Police began investigating Pretap after arresting two other Indian men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars through a scam.

During a search, police discovered a receipt that showed Pretap sent $1,100 to India using Western Union.

