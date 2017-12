Apple confirmed Monday that it is in the final stages of acquiring music recognition app Shazam.

“Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users,” Apple said an statement. “We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Apple Acquires Music Recognition App Shazam

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone