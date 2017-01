Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

10:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a car that got damaged at a parking lot in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

11:20 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a transient woman begging for money at a convenience store in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. She was given a trespass warning.

