By Teresa Ristow

The entirely student-run Steamboat Springs High School Dance Showcase has a little something for everyone.

With the show’s traditional senior belly dance routine, an upper-level funky jazz four-piece number and an aerial silks performance — and no dance lasting more than three minutes — audience members can’t afford to look away, even for a moment.

What: 21st annual SSHS Dance Showcase

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21

Where: …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today