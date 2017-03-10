By Joel Reichenberger

Arielle Gold qualified in second place in the women’s halfpipe Friday at the World Snowboard Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

The Steamboat Springs snowboarder’s best run was scored at 92.50. Xuetong Cai led the field with a score of 94.75. U.S. rider Maddie Mastro was third at 92.00.

France’s Clemence Grimal was fourth and Japanese riders Haruna Matsumoto and Hikaru Oe fifth and sixth, rounding out the riders qualifying for Saturday’s finals.

Gold won a world championship in

