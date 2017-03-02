By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today
From a red carpet arrival to an awards show followed by a full musical production, Friday night’s “Broadway’s Next H!t Musical” gives audience members a chance to participate in the creative process.
What: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical
When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 3
Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road
Tickets available at tickets.stringsmusicfestival.com.
“It’s an ideal combination of live music, short-form improv, long-form improv, emceeing and stand-up,” said Greg Triggs, the New …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today
Advertisement