By Kari Dequine Harden/For Steamboat Today

From a red carpet arrival to an awards show followed by a full musical production, Friday night’s “Broadway’s Next H!t Musical” gives audience members a chance to participate in the creative process.

What: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where: Strings Music Pavilion, 900 Strings Road

Tickets available at tickets.stringsmusicfestival.com.

“It’s an ideal combination of live music, short-form improv, long-form improv, emceeing and stand-up,” said Greg Triggs, the New …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today