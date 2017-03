By Joel Reichenberger

There were factors working against the Steamboat Springs High School girls lacrosse team before the first goal was scored Thursday, as the Sailors played at home against Aspen.

Steamboat was missing six girls, as they were doing double duty and acting in the high school musical, “Grease,” which opens Friday.

No swapping of skirts — poodle for lacrosse — was likely to change the outcome of this one, however, as Aspen truly burned up the quarter mile …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today