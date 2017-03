Saturday, March 25, 2017

Police, fire and ambulance calls

1:11 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to help someone who was having a seizure in the 3100 block of Chinook Lane.

3:27 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of threats at a restaurant in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

4:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today