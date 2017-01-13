By Matt Stensland

A Routt County Search and Rescue member is expected to recover after being swept away in an avalanche Thursday night during a mission on Buffalo Pass.

Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch said the incident serves as a reminder that the volunteer Search and Rescue members risk their lives every time they go out into the field.

“It just amazes me how dedicated the Search and Rescue members are,” Birch said.

At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Search and Rescue

Via:: Steamboat Today