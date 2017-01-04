By Matt Stensland

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche watch for the Steamboat Springs area until 12 p.m. Thursday.

The watch is also in effect for the Front Range, Vail/ Summit, Aspen and North and South San Juan zones. There is an avalanche warning for the Gunnison zone.

According to CAIC, significant snowfall and strong winds have increased the backcountry avalanche danger. CAIC predicted avalanche conditions would become very dangerous Wednesday night through Thursday.

