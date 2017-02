By Joel Reichenberger

Steamboat Springs snowboarder Nik Baden had enough to make the semifinals on Saturday at the Air + Style big air snowboarding competition in downtown Los Angeles. He couldn’t piece together a good enough jump to advance from there, however.

Baden landed his first jump of the qualification round, scoring a 70.00. He didn’t land his second, but the first was good enough to put him into the top half of the 29-rider field and include him …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today