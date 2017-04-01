By Joel Reichenberger

Hunter Bailey wasn’t quite ready to think about what it all meant yet.

Some of the U.S. Ski Team’s top skiers went out early in Saturday’s dual moguls national championship, the finale for the weekend’s U.S. Freestyle National Championships in Steamboat Springs. Others didn’t compete at all this weekend.

Bailey, however, most certainly did, out-skiing teammate Emmerson Smith in Saturday’s final round to win his second national championship in as many days.

Did …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today