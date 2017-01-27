Smoke detectors and the smell of smoke alerted neighbors to a fire Friday morning at a Stagecoach condo complex.
At 9:50 a.m., Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the Wagon Wheel condos at 23800 Routt County Road 16.
A neighbor called to report smelling smoke and alarms coming from a unit below her.
Firefighters found moderate smoke but no fire and determined the smoke had come from a fire in a bathroom.
