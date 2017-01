Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

2:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a woman passed out at a bus stop at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police determined everything was fine.

9:48 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a report of a possible fire in the 23800 block of Routt County Road 16. A bathroom fan overheated and melted combustable items below. A water line broke, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today