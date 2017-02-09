By Scott Franz

A battle over the future of the west end of downtown Steamboat Springs continued in Citizens Hall on Tuesday night as City Council members faced more opposition over its decision to approve a controversial apartment project.

The council found itself having to revisit its approval of the 40-unit apartment project because a judge found that the council failed to lay out the facts and findings that supported the approval.

Opponents of the project saw Tuesday’s discussion as …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today