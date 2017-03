Tuesday, March 28, 2017

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of roommates fighting in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

1:29 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man on a bus. Police gave him a ride home.

1:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

