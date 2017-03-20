By Scott Franz
Statistics show the city of Steamboat Springs has made good on a recent promise to step up enforcement of its parking regulations.
2016:
Citations: 1,204
Warnings: 1,672
2015:
Citations: 1,069
Warnings: 1,592
2014:
Citations: 800
Warnings: 1,617
Source: Steamboat Springs Police Department
According to data the city’s police department provided Monday, the city issued about 50 percent, or 404, more parking citations last year than in 2014.
The city issued 1,204 parking citations in 2016.
The amount of revenue the city collected …read more
Via:: Steamboat Today