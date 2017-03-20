By Scott Franz

Statistics show the city of Steamboat Springs has made good on a recent promise to step up enforcement of its parking regulations.

2016:

Citations: 1,204

Warnings: 1,672

2015:

Citations: 1,069

Warnings: 1,592

2014:

Citations: 800

Warnings: 1,617

Source: Steamboat Springs Police Department

According to data the city’s police department provided Monday, the city issued about 50 percent, or 404, more parking citations last year than in 2014.

The city issued 1,204 parking citations in 2016.

The amount of revenue the city collected …read more

