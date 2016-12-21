By Tom Kelly, U.S. Ski Team

It takes a different kind of athlete to race snowboardcross. Telluride’s Hagen Kearney, well, he’s a different kind of athlete. Today, he’s a World Cup winner.

Snowboardcross is a hardscrabble contact sport pitting four riders against each other at high speed down a race course that pitches and winds through banked turns and soaring jumps. It made its Olympic debut in 2006 with American Seth Wescott taking gold. It’s a sport won on strategy and finesse, …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today