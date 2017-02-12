By Teresa Ristow

Wellington, the 8 1/2-year-old Bernese mountain dog is no stranger to the spotlight, so it was no surprise the fluffy animal felt comfortable marching in Sunday’s Diamond Hitch Parade on Lincoln Avenue.

Last year, Wellington competed in 16 weekend conformation dog shows, placing well enough to earn the rank of the 16th best Bernese mountain dog in the country.

“They love to be looked at,” said Beth Dennehy, Wellington’s owner and owner of Steamboat Dog …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today