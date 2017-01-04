By Staff report

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Routt County. Grants will be awarded to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills and programs in the languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, and recipients will be announced on May 1. The fund will consider applications for grants requesting a minimum of $500 and a maximum of $3,000.

Interested nonprofits can apply online at <a class="colorbox" …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today