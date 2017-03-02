By Tom Ross

It’s 2017, and everyone who attends the First Friday Artwalk opening of the “Beyond Photography” exhibit at the Depot Arts Center March 3 most likely have a camera in their pocket.

Gallery goers, in turn, can expect to have their perceptions of what constitutes a photograph to be challenged. And that’s just what volunteer show chairman Karen Desjardins and co-chair Candice Jones are hoping for.

“I wanted us to do something different with photography and push …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today